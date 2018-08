Former Russian paratroopers frolic in a fountain in Gorky Park during the traditional Russian 'Paratroopers Day' celebrations, in Moscow, Russia, Aug 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Russian paratroopers carry icons in front of Saint Basil's Cathedral on the occasion of the traditional Russian 'Paratroopers Day' celebrations, in Moscow, Russia, Aug. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

A Russian Orthodox priest blesses Russian paratroopers on the occasion of the traditional Russian 'Paratroopers Day' celebrations, in Moscow, Russia, Aug. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Former members of the Russian military airborne division immersed themselves in a day of revelry Thursday to mark the traditional Paratrooper's Day, as reported by an efe-epa photographer.

During these annual celebrations, hundreds of ex-paratroopers, known colloquially as the blue berets, gather in Moscow's Gorky Park to dunk themselves in the city fountains and indulge themselves in some alcohol-fueled merrymaking.