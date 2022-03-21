Fortnite has raised $36 million in humanitarian aid for Ukraine as of Monday, just a day after developer Epic Games announced to donate all proceeds from the popular battle royale game in response to the Russian invasion.
A teenage girl plays the video game Fortnite, on an Apple iPhone X in Billerica, Massachusetts, USA, 24 August 2020. EFE/EPA/FILE/CJ GUNTHER
The Odessa National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet and one of the city's symbols behind a heavy barricade with a placard reading 'Odesa is Ukraine!', in south Ukrainian city of Odesa, in Ukraine, 21 March 2022. EFE/EPA/SEDAT SUNA