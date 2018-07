Photograph provided Jul 24 showing nutritionist Sergio Santa Proben during a lecture at the University of Guadalajara inGuadalajara, Mexico, Jul 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/Diana Sigala

Photograph provided Jul 24 showing nutritionist Sergio Santa Proben during a lecture at the University of Guadalajara inGuadalajara, Mexico, Jul 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/Diana Sigala

The fight against obesity means training nutritionists to act on a local level to take their knowledge to a global scale, a specialist in public health at Cuba's Havana School of Medicine told EFE here.

Obesity is a serious health problem and presents itself "in layers," which make it harder to find a solution, Sergio Santana Porben said during a visit to the University of Guadalajara on Monday.