Aznavour's family follow the coffin of Charles Aznavour during a ceremony to pay a tribute to late singer Charles Aznavour in Paris, France, Oct. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE ENA

French President Emmanuel Macron stands behind the coffin of Charles Aznavour during a ceremony to pay a tribute to late singer Charles Aznavour in Paris, France, Oct. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE ENA

French President Emmanuel Macron (back L) with his wife Brigitte Macron (back R) and Aznavour's family follow the coffin of Charles Aznavour during a ceremony to pay a tribute to the late singer in Paris, France, Oct. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

France paid tribute to one of its most famous entertainers Friday as a tribute ceremony got underway at Les Invalides in Paris to the late Charles Aznavour, who died earlier in the week at the age of 94.

Born Shahnour Vaghinag Aznavourian to Armenian immigrants in Paris in 1924, Aznavour's career as a musician, songwriter, actor and, later, ambassador, spanned eight decades and left an indelible print on France's cultural landscape.