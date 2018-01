French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb reacts after delivering a speech during the funeral ceremony for French Paul Bocuse at the Saint-Jean Cathedral in Lyon, France, 26 January 2018. EPA/PHILIPPE DESMAZES / POOL MAXPPP OUT

French chef Philippe Etchebest attends the funeral ceremony for French Paul Bocuse at the Saint-Jean Cathedral in Lyon, France, 26 January 2018. EPA/PHILIPPE DESMAZES / POOL MAXPPP OUT

Chefs carry the coffin of French Paul Bocuse during the funeral ceremony at the Saint-Jean Cathedral in Lyon, France, 26 January 2018. EPA/PHILIPPE DESMAZES / POOL MAXPPP OUT

Paul Bocuse, a master of French nouvelle cuisine and legend of the culinary world, received his final farewell on Friday as hundreds of mourners gathered for his funeral at the cathedral in France's southeastern city of Lyon.

Friends, relatives, officials and hundreds of chefs filled the building _ with a capacity to seat 1,000 _ to say goodbye to the famous chef, dubbed the “Pope of French cooking,” who died on Saturday at the age of 91.