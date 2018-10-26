File image shows a police vehicle outside the entrance of La Rochefoucauld infant school in Paris, France, May 16, 2013. A man fatally shot himself in the head in front of a group of children in the entrance of the Paris kindergarten and elementary school on May 16. EFE-EPA (FILE) /YOAN VALAT

File image shows French President Emmanuel Macron during a visit to a school in Forbach, Eastern France, Sep 4, 2017. The visit comes on the first school day of the year. EPA-EFE (FILE) /PHILIPPE WOJAZER / POOL MAXPPP OUT

File image show a police officer guarding the entrance of the La Rochefoucauld infant school in Paris, France, May 16, 2013. A man fatally shot himself in the head in front of a group of children in the entrance of the Paris kindergarten and elementary school on May 16. EFE-EPA (FILE) /YOAN VALAT

The French government said on Friday it was considering deploying police to guard schools in conflictive neighborhoods in a bid to deter violent incidents in classrooms such as last week's incident where a student pointed a gun at a teacher, which was later found to be a fake weapon.

French Interior Minister, Christophe Castaner, presented a package of measures after presiding a Strategic Committee co-chaired by with Education Minister, Jean-Michel Blanquer and Nicole Belloubet, in charge of the Justice Ministry.