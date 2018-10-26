The French government said on Friday it was considering deploying police to guard schools in conflictive neighborhoods in a bid to deter violent incidents in classrooms such as last week's incident where a student pointed a gun at a teacher, which was later found to be a fake weapon.
French Interior Minister, Christophe Castaner, presented a package of measures after presiding a Strategic Committee co-chaired by with Education Minister, Jean-Michel Blanquer and Nicole Belloubet, in charge of the Justice Ministry.