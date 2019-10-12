France will for the first time on its territory bring together the works of Doménikos Theotokópoulos, better known as El Greco, for an exhibition that examines an artistic style so ahead of its time that it went on to inspire modern greats like Picasso, Modigliani and Cézanne.

The retrospective of this unique Renaissance figure will run at the Grand Palais in Paris from 16 October to 10 February 2020 and is no doubt one of France's cultural highlights this season thanks to a broad collection of El Greco pieces on loan from countries around the world.