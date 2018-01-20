Paul Bucose, a pioneer of nouvelle French cuisine and a decades-long bearer of three Michelin stars whose work influenced chefs the world over, has died in his hometown at the age of 91, the French interior minister announced Saturday.
Born in Collonges-au-Mont-d'Or, near the city of Lyon, Bucose (1926-2018), rose to international eminence in the culinary world in the mid-1960s at the beginning of France's nouvelle cuisine revolution, when a host of chefs stripped back cuisine classique and put emphasis on fresh, healthy produce and delicate presentation.