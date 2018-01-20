A view of the colourful facade of the three-Michelin star restaurant L'Auberge du Pont de Collonges, in Lyon, France, Feb. 10, 2016. EPA-EFE/FILE/IAN LANGSDON

A painting depicting French chef Paul Bocuse adorns the wall near the dining room in his three-Michelin star restaurant L'Auberge du Pont de Collonges, in Lyon, France, Feb. 10, 2016. EPA-EFE/FILE/IAN LANGSDON

French chef Paul Bocuse poses in front of the entrance of the brasserie La Coupole at the Petit Palais of Montreux, during the ceremony of the Golden Cook at the Petit Palais in Montreux, Switzerland, Apr. 22, 2004. EPA-EFE/FILE/SANDRO CAMPARDO

(L-R) Restaurants and Brasseries de Lyon Bocuse CEO Paul-Maurice Morel, French chef and 'Meilleur Ouvrier de France' (best French worker) Christophe Muller, French chef Paul Bocuse, his son Jerome Bocuse, and Paul Bocuse General Director Vincent Le Roux pose in front of their three-Michelin star restaurant L'Auberge du Pont de Collonges, in Lyon, France, Feb. 10, 2016. EPA-EFE/FILE/IAN LANGSDON *** Local Caption *** 52580105

Paul Bucose, a pioneer of nouvelle French cuisine and a decades-long bearer of three Michelin stars whose work influenced chefs the world over, has died in his hometown at the age of 91, the French interior minister announced Saturday.

Born in Collonges-au-Mont-d'Or, near the city of Lyon, Bucose (1926-2018), rose to international eminence in the culinary world in the mid-1960s at the beginning of France's nouvelle cuisine revolution, when a host of chefs stripped back cuisine classique and put emphasis on fresh, healthy produce and delicate presentation.