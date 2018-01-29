Two protestors against the dismantling of the cross in Callosa de Segura, Spain, Jan. 29, 2018. EFE-EPA/ Morell

A demonstrator (C) gives a fascist salute as people protest the removal of the cross in Callosa de Segura, Spain, Jan. 29, 2018. EFE-EPA/ Morell

A technician supervises the removal of the Cross of The Fallen in the village of Callosa de Segura, Spain, Jan. 29, 2018. EFE-EPA/ Morell

A huge cross erected in a southeastern Spanish village in honor of locals who had died in the Spanish Civil War fighting with the fascist factions was demolished early on Monday morning and two people protesting the move were arrested.

The marble cross in Callosa de Segura, a small town in the south of the Mediterranean Valencia region, was built towards the start of dictator Francisco Franco's regime in the 1940s and had been scheduled for demolition in 2016, as it violated Spain's Historical Memory Law, which requires that all Francoist symbols be removed from public spaces.