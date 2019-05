A Tate Britain staff member looks at British artist Frank Bowling's artwork, 'Tony's Anvil', at the Tate Britain Museum in London, Britain, May 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Tate Britain staff looks at artworks by British artist Frank Bowling at the Tate Britain Museum in London, Britain, May 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

A Tate Britain staff member looks at British artist Frank Bowling's artwork, 'Raining Down South', at the Tate Britain Museum in London, Britain, May 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

A Tate Britain staff member looks at British artist Frank Bowling's artwork, 'Bartica', at the Tate Britain Museum in London, Britain, May 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Tate Britain staff members look at British artist Frank Bowling's artwork, 'Penumbra', at the Tate Britain in London, Britain, May 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

(L-R) Relatives of British artist Frank Bowling, grandson Frederik, son Benjamin, son Sacha and grand daughter Niamh pose in front of Bowling's works at the Tate Britain Museum in London, Britain, May 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Relatives of British artist Frank Bowling, Frederik Bowling (L) and Benjamin Bowling (R) pose in front of Bowling's artwork 'Benjamin's Mess (Hot Hands)', at the Tate Britain in London, Britain, May 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

A Tate Britain staff member looks at British artist Frank Bowling's artwork, 'Dog Daze', at the Tate Britain Museum in London, Britain, May 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Frank Bowling's vast technicolor canvasses are the stars of London gallery Tate Britain's latest show, which will open to the public on Friday.

The British abstract expressionist, known for his highly saturated explorations, is set to enjoy the first in-depth retrospective of his work which will bring together rare gems such as his "Map Paintings" series.