Photograph showing Bolivian chefs preparing an assortment of snacks based on Mary Shelley's classic "Frankenstein," commemorating its bicentennial in La Paz, Bolivia, Aug 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/Yolanda Salazar

Bolivian chefs drew inspiration from "Frankenstein" to create an assortment of snacks and drinks representing selected passages of Mary Shelley's Victorian horror classic novel, which turned 200 this year.

"The book represents rejection and how society creates monsters in many cases," chef Miguel Carreño told EFE on Saturday. "That's a bit of what we are trying to reflect."