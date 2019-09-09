Bahamas residents wait in line to get gasoline in Freeport, Bahamas, 08 September 2019. The island was one of the worst hit by Hurricane Dorian as a Category 5 storm. EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA

Linda Divine (l) and other Bahamas residents wait to be evacuated at the Freeport, Bahamas, airport on 08 September 2019. The island was one of the worst hit by Hurricane Dorian as a Category 5 storm. EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA

Destiny McGregor cleans up at her home in the community of Heritage, near Freeport, Bahamas, 08 September 2019. The island was one of the worst hit by Hurricane Dorian as a Category 5 storm. EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA

A car passes in front of a mountain of trash discarded by residents of Freeport, Bahamas, after Hurricane Dorian on 08 September 2019. EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA

A week after devastating Hurricane Dorian passed slowly through the northern Bahamas, residents of Freeport - the country's second largest city - are working hard to avoid despair and trying to get back to normal despite the lack of electricity and scarcity of running water.

The islanders have barely gotten past the terror brought by Dorian's winds of up to 295 kilometers (183 miles) per hour as it raked across Abaco and Grand Bahama islands last Sunday, hanging around in the area for a full 36 hours as a Category 5 storm, the most powerful ranking on the five-point Saffir-Simpson scale.