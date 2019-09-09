A week after devastating Hurricane Dorian passed slowly through the northern Bahamas, residents of Freeport - the country's second largest city - are working hard to avoid despair and trying to get back to normal despite the lack of electricity and scarcity of running water.
The islanders have barely gotten past the terror brought by Dorian's winds of up to 295 kilometers (183 miles) per hour as it raked across Abaco and Grand Bahama islands last Sunday, hanging around in the area for a full 36 hours as a Category 5 storm, the most powerful ranking on the five-point Saffir-Simpson scale.