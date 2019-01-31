An ensemble created by Yves Saint-Laurent (YSL) from the wardrobe of the French actress Catherine Deneuve presented during an auction preview at Christie's auction house in Paris, France, Jan. 22, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG

A collection of dresses, suits and accessories created by Yves Saint-Laurent (YSL) from the wardrobe of the French actress Catherine Deneuve during an auction preview at Christie's auction house in Paris, France, Jan. 22, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG

A collection of dresses, suits and accessories created by Yves Saint-Laurent (YSL) from the wardrobe of the French actress Catherine Deneuve presented during an auction preview at Christie's auction house in Paris, France, Jan. 22, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG

Award-winning French actress Catherine Deneuve made over $1.3 million at an online and physical auction last week with a lot of 330 fashion garments created for her by legendary designer Yves Saint Laurent, Christie's auction house announced Thursday.

The YSL sale included dresses, trousers suits and accessories which were divided into two lots, one offered up for online bids between Jan. 23-30 and another sold at the company’s headquarters in Paris on Jan. 24, bagging in total $1,378,953 across both sales.