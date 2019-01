A collection of dresses, suits and accessories created by Yves Saint-Laurent from the wardrobe of the French actress Catherine Deneuve are presented during an auction preview at Christie's auction house in Paris, France, Jan. 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG

A collection of dresses, suits and accessories created by Yves Saint-Laurent from the wardrobe of the French actress Catherine Deneuve are presented during an auction preview at Christie's auction house in Paris, France, Jan. 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG

A collection of dresses, suits and accessories created by Yves Saint-Laurent from the wardrobe of the French actress Catherine Deneuve are presented during an auction preview at Christie's auction house in Paris, France, Jan. 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG

A collection of dresses, suits and accessories created by Yves Saint-Laurent from the wardrobe of the French actress Catherine Deneuve are presented during an auction preview at Christie's auction house in Paris, France, Jan. 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG

A collection of dresses, suits and accessories created by Yves Saint-Laurent from the wardrobe of the French actress Catherine Deneuve are presented during an auction preview at Christie's auction house in Paris, France, Jan. 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG

A collection of dresses, suits and accessories created by Yves Saint-Laurent from the wardrobe of the French actress Catherine Deneuve are presented during an auction preview at Christie's auction house in Paris, France, Jan. 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG

A collection of dresses, suits and accessories created by Yves Saint-Laurent from the wardrobe of the French actress Catherine Deneuve are presented during an auction preview at Christie's auction house in Paris, France, Jan. 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG

A dress created by Yves Saint-Laurent French actress Catherine Deneuve wore when she met English director Alfred Hitchcock presented during an auction preview at Christie's auction house in Paris, France, Jan. 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG

Award-winning French actress Catherine Deneuve is to auction 330 fashion garments created for her by legendary designer Yves Saint Laurent, the Paris branch of Christie's auction announced Wednesday.

The collection, which highlights a long and productive collaboration between the actress and Saint Laurent has been divided in two lots, one to be offered online until Jan. 30 and the other to go for auction at the company's Paris headquarters on Thursday.