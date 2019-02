The Catholic Church is a massively homosexualized structure, a French journalist and author claimed in an interview with EFE on Monday.

Frédéric Martel, who was set to release his new book "Sodom" focusing on what he describes as the hypocrisy of a clerical caste that is overwhelmingly homosexual but fiercely opposes same-sex relations in public, spoke to EFE at a café in Paris' bustling gay neighborhood of Le Marais, where he himself resides.