French President Emmanuel Macron stands on the steps of the Paris Pantheon during the burial ceremony of former French politician and Holocaust survivor Simone Veil and her husband Antoine Veil in Paris, France, July 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUDOVIC MARIN/POOL

French Republican Guards carry the coffins of former French politician and Holocaust survivor Simone Veil and her husband Antoine Veil during their burial ceremony at the Pantheon in Paris, France, July 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUDOVIC MARIN/POOL

French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech under a photo of former French politician and Holocaust survivor Simone Veil and her husband Antoine Veil during their burial ceremony at the Pantheon in Paris, France, July 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUDOVIC MARIN/POOL

The remains of the former French minister and Nazi death camp survivor Simone Veil were laid to rest alongside her husband in the Pantheon mausoleum in Paris on Sunday during a solemn ceremony attended by prominent politicians and other celebrities.

Veil, who was Jewish and as a teenager survived the Auschwitz extermination camp, had died at her home in Paris one year ago at the age of 89.