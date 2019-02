A protesters from the 'Gilets Jaunes' (Yellow Vests) movement holds a poster reading 'Stop the rabbiting of the Great Debate' during the 'Act XI' demonstration (the 11th consecutive national protest on a Saturday) in Paris, France, 26 January 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

French Junior Minister in charge of Equality between Men and Women, Marlene Schiappa (C) speaks during the weekly session of questions to the government, at the French National Assembly in Paris, France, 15 May 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

A handout photo supplied by the French government showing Secretary for Equality Marlène Schiappa, who sat down to talk with EFE in an interview in Paris, France. EFE/FRENCH GOVERNMENT

Despite being one of the youngest cabinet members in the French government, Marlène Schiappa, Secretary for Equality, has become a heavyweight feminist voice.

She used her media know-how and charisma to push for a new law against sexual harassment that was approved six months ago by the National Assembly, France's lower house of lawmaking.