French Soldiers and reenactors dressed as French soldiers from the First World War (the Great War, WWI) wait for the arrival of French President Emmanuel Macron, who will be attending a ceremony to honor the memory of the French soldier who died during the Frontiers Battle on August 1914, in Morhange, France, Nov. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

French President Emmanuel Macron (C-L) attends a ceremony to honor the memory of the French soldiers who died during the Frontiers Battle on August 1914, in Morhange, France, Nov. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

French President Emmanuel Macron attends a ceremony to honor the memory of the French soldiers who died during the Frontiers Battle on August 1914, in Morhange, France, Nov. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

Reenactors dressed as French soldiers from the First World War (the Great War, WWI) wait for the arrival of French President Emmanuel Macron, who will be attending a ceremony to honor the memory of the French soldier who died during the Frontiers Battle on August 1914, in Morhange, France, Nov. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

The French president on Monday visited a World War I (1914-18) battlefield in the northeast of France as part of a six-day tour of the region leading up to the centenary of the armistice that put an end to the Great War, the first global mechanized conflict in which tens of millions of soldiers and civilians perished.

Emmanuel Macron traveled to Morhange, not far from the German border, where he was welcomed by re-enactors clad in historical military garb worn by French soldiers during the Battle of the Morhange, one the theaters of the Battle of the Frontiers (Aug. 7- Sept. 6) on the eastern front shortly after the outbreak of war in 1914.