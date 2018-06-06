Known as French Spiderman, world-renowned climber Alain Robert, was arrested in Seoul on Wednesday for trying to scale a skyscraper to celebrate a thaw in relations between North and South Korea.
Robert, 55, was arrested on the rooftop of the 125th floor of the Lotte World Tower at around 11.35 am, and was charged with obstruction of business for climbing to the 75th floor of the skyscraper without seeking prior consent from the building's operator, Lotte Property and Development, local news agency Yonhap reported.