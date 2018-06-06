French urban climber Alain Robert (2-R), known as the French Spiderman, is detained by the regional police after scaling the front of the Agbar Tower in Barcelona, Spain, Nov. 25, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/QUIQUE GARCIA

French urban climber Alain Robert, known as the 'French spiderman', scales the front of the Agbar Tower in Barcelona, Spain, without any help on Nov. 25, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/QUIQUE GARCÍA

A handout photo made available by Lotte Property and Development Co. shows world-renowned French climber Alain Robert climbing the outer wall of Lotte World Tower in southern Seoul, South Korea, Jun. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/LOTTE PROPERTY AND DEVELOPMENT CO HANDOUT SOUTH KOREA OUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Known as French Spiderman, world-renowned climber Alain Robert, was arrested in Seoul on Wednesday for trying to scale a skyscraper to celebrate a thaw in relations between North and South Korea.

Robert, 55, was arrested on the rooftop of the 125th floor of the Lotte World Tower at around 11.35 am, and was charged with obstruction of business for climbing to the 75th floor of the skyscraper without seeking prior consent from the building's operator, Lotte Property and Development, local news agency Yonhap reported.