Several bundles of tapioca flour, which is very common in northern and northeastern Brazil, are seen in Alter do Chao, in Para, Brazil 30 October 2019. EFE/ María Angélica Troncoso

An abandon boat is seen on Alter do Chao coast, in Para, Brazil 30 October 2019. EFE/ María Angélica Troncoso

A vessel is seen off Alter do Chao coast, in Para, Brazil 30 October 2019. EFE/ María Angélica Troncoso

A paradise of freshwater beaches hidden in the Brazilian Amazon rainforest has, so far, averted the galloping onslaught of deforestation, and offers tourists a quiet oasis where life trundles along at a markedly slower pace.

Alter do Chao, also known as Brazil's Caribbean, is a small fishing village, located in the north of the country in the Amazonian state of Pará, and has nothing to envy of other exotic tourist hot spots.EFE-EPA