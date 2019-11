A handout photo made available by Christie's Images Ltd. shows the painting 'The Flower Basket' by Mexican artist Frida Kahlo, which is one of the works being auctioned by Christie's as part of a Latin American Art sale in New York, New York, USA, Nov. 19, 2019. EFE-EPA/CHRISTIE'S IMAGES LTD. 2019 HANDOUT COPYRIGHTED HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES/NO ARCHIVES

A handout photo made available by Christie's Images Ltd. shows the painting 'Portrait of a Lady in White' by Mexican artist Frida Kahlo, which is one of the works being auctioned by Christie's as part of a Latin American Art sale in New York, New York, USA, Nov. 19, 2019.

Mexican artist Frida Kahlo's "Portrait of a Lady in White" on Wednesday fetched the highest price of $5.8 million at an auction of Latin American art at Christie's in New York, United States.

During the two-day auction, which concludes Thursday, another of Kahlo's works, "The Flower Basket" (1941), fetched the second-highest price of $3.1 million. EFE-EPA