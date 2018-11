Photo taken on Nov. 15, 2018, of a selection of dolls that form part of the "Conquering Monsters" project launched in Bolivia by the Association of Volunteers against Childhood Cancer (AVCCI) to aid childhood cancer patients and their families. EFE-EPA/Martin Alipaz

Ana Carola Torres, president of Bolivia's Association of Volunteers against Childhood Cancer (AVCCI), is seen on Nov. 15, 2018 presenting at an interview with EFE the kind of dolls used in the association's "Conquering Monsters" project to aid childhood cancer patients and their families. EFE-EPA/Martin Alipaz

Big wide eyes, friendly smiles and flashy colors characterize the monsters invented by childhood cancer patients in Bolivia and produced by their parents in order to have some extra income to pay for the family's medical costs and keep fighting the disease.

These dolls are part of the "Conquering Monsters" project launched by the Association of Volunteers against Childhood Cancer (AVCCI), its president, Ana Carola Torres, told EFE.