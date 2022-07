Cambodians lay flowers on Khmer statues returned from the United States during a handover ceremony in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, 03 June 2014. EPA-EFE FILE/MAK REMISSA

Cambodian Buddhist monks bless a Khmer statue returned from the Cleveland Museum of Art in the United States during a handover ceremony at Phnom Penh International Airport, Cambodia, 10 May 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/MAK REMISSA

From celestial dancers to Buddhas, Cambodia is trying to recover thousands of sculptures looted from its iconic Angkor temples and other monuments, and sold to international collectors and even prestigious museums.

Cambodian authorities have reportedly recovered more than 600 works since 1996, but they still have a long way to go to salvage all their missing pieces.