View of a rustic house where the German naturalist Alexander von Humboldt stayed during his visit to the Ecuadorean Andes, in Antisana, Ecuador, June 29, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/Jose Jacome

Two Spaniards have traced a path between the volcanoes of Mount Teide in the Canary Islands to Chimborazo in the Ecuadorean Andes in a project that follows the footsteps of famed German naturalist Alexander von Humboldt.

Canary islander Isidoro Sanchez and Spanish-Peruvian Manuel Mendez have undertaken an academic project called "Tras las Huellas de Humboldt" (In the Footsteps of Humboldt), which includes an excursion to the peak of Chimborazo to rediscover the naturalist and the essence of his travels through the Ecuadorean landscapes, where, as on Mount Teide, he discovered the country's variety of climatic layers.