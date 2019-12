An undated photo provided by the producer of the play "Campo Minado" (Minefield) of actors (from left to right) Gabriel Sagastume, David Jackson, Marcelo Vallejo, Sukrim Rai, Ruben Otero and Lou Armour. That play about the 1982 Falklands War will be performed through 15 December 2019 at Teatro General San Martin in Buenos Aires, Argentina. EPA-EFE/Tristram Kenton/Campo Minado

An undated photo provided by the producer of the play "Campo Minado" (Minefield) that shows actors Lou Armour (right) and Marcelo Vallejo during one of the scenes. That play about the 1982 Falklands War will be performed through 15 December 2019 at Teatro General San Martin in Buenos Aires, Argentina. EPA-EFE/Tristram Kenton/Campo Minado

During the 1982 Falklands War, Marcelo Vallejo, Gabriel Sagastume and Ruben Otero were in the ranks of the Argentine armed forces and David Jackson, Lou Armour and Sukrim Rai fought on the British side.

But over the past three years those six men have traveled the world as fellow cast members of a play, "Campo Minado" (Minefield), that recounts the events of that brief, undeclared war over two British-dependent territories in the South Atlantic.