Sephardic Jews examine photos on May 27, 2019, at the 5th Erensya Summit on their group's origins and heritage in Seattle, Washington. EFE-EPA/Marc Arcas

Michael Black, a Sephardic Jew living in London, attends the 5th Erensya Summit in Seattle, Washington on May 27, 2019, where members of his community discuss their culture and heritage. EFE-EPA/Marc Arcas

Four years after Spain's law to extend citizenship to Sephardic Jews was approved by its Parliament and with just a few months remaining until it expires, members of this community around the world - from New York to Zimbabwe - are becoming Spaniards.

"The whole process took me a year-and-a-half, but I just received (Spanish) citizenship. My wife is Spanish and I had the dream to be able to return to my family's roots," Sam Laredo, a Sephardic Jew born in Tangier, Morocco, and living in New York, told EFE.