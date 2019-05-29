Four years after Spain's law to extend citizenship to Sephardic Jews was approved by its Parliament and with just a few months remaining until it expires, members of this community around the world - from New York to Zimbabwe - are becoming Spaniards.
"The whole process took me a year-and-a-half, but I just received (Spanish) citizenship. My wife is Spanish and I had the dream to be able to return to my family's roots," Sam Laredo, a Sephardic Jew born in Tangier, Morocco, and living in New York, told EFE.