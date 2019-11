Inmates of Santa Martha Acatitla jail get ready for perform in a play, in Mexico City, Mexico, 11 November 2019. The professional theater becomes a way to the inmates for find new laboral opportunities and personal goals. EPA/ Mario Guzmán

From jail to the theatre stage in Mexico City

A decade-old program has made professional theater a path to freedom for some of the inmates at Santa Martha Acatitla penitentiary in Mexico City.

Participants spend several days a week rehearsing plays to be performed before audiences made up of members of the public.