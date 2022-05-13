Students at the Yavirac fashion institute, display garments they designed based on uniforms from Ecuador's fight for independence in the early 19th century, on May 11,2022, in Quito, Ecuador. EFE/ Jose Jacome

From war to the catwalk. That is the jump that has been made by the military uniforms of the soldiers who 200 years ago secured Ecuador's independence and which are now providing the inspiration for a group of young Ecuadorian fashion designers for a collection reflecting freedom and emancipation.

Big buttons, high collars, golden braids and trim, among other iconic elements of military outfits at the start of the 19th century, have been reinterpreted by the design students at the Yavirac Institute in Quito's historic center, all with an eye toward creating contemporary garments with an heroic look.