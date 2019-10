US directors Jennifer Lee (L) and Chris Buck (R) pose for photographs during the photocall for the movie 'Frozen' in Rome, Italy, 2 December 2013. EPA-EFE/FILE/CLAUDIO ONORATI

As Disney gears up for the premiere of blockbuster Frozen's sequel, its producer told Efe the team was never pressured by the studio into creating a follow-up to the movie.

"I can say for certain the company didn't push us, this came from the filmmakers really wanting to go back into the world," Peter Del Vecho, Oscar winner for best animated film, told Efe in an interview.