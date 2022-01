Members of the cast of Fuller House and their spouses arrive for the 2018 Creative Arts Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, USA, 08 September 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/NINA PROMMER

US actor John Stamos (R) pretends to kiss US actor Bob Saget (L) in the press room of the 2017 People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, USA, 18 January 2017 (Reissued 09 January 2022). EPA-EFE FILE/NINA PROMMER

Bob Saget arrives for the 2018 Creative Arts Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, USA, 08 September 2018 (Reissued 09 January 2022). EPA-EFE FILE/NINA PROMMER ALTERNATIVE CROP

American actor Bob Saget, best known for his lead role in the television comedy series "Full House," died on Sunday at the age of 65.

Saget, who was born in Philadelphia in 1956, was found unresponsive in a hotel room in Orlando, the Orange County Sheriff's Office in Florida said.