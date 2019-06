A model presents creations from the Spring/ Summer 2020 Men's collection by Japanese designer Fumito Ganryu during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, June 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG

A model presents creations from the Spring/ Summer 2020 Men's collection by Japanese designer Fumito Ganryu during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, June 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG

Japanese designer Fumito Ganryu launched his Spring/Summer 2020 men's collection in Paris Tuesday with an abundance of 90s acid colors and relaxed tailoring.

Ganryu, who launched his career in fashion as a pattern maker for Junya Watanabe at iconic label Comme des Garçons, where he worked for 10 years, presented his conceptual wear at his second show in Paris, following his debut in Jan earlier this year.