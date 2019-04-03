Two carpentry craftsmen hold a coffin in the outskirts of Accra, Ghana, April 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/Patricia Martinez

A Soda can-shaped coffin lies on the ground in the outskirts of Accra, Ghana, April 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/Patricia Martinez

A fish-shaped coffin lie on the ground in the outskirts of Accra, Ghana, April 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/Patricia Martinez

In Ghana it is not unusual for the departed to say goodbye to this world in a soccer boot, cocoa pod or airplane-shaped coffin.

Ghanaians take great pride in making eleborate caskets that represent a person's passion in life.