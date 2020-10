A girl prepares to study on her smartphone outside her house at Shahdara drain slum area on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, 12 September 2020 (issued 16 October 2020). EFE-EPA/HARISH TYAGI

A girl studies outside her shanty at the Shahdara drain slum area on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, 12 September 2020 (issued 16 October 2020). EFE-EPA/HARISH TYAGI

Streets filled with children in a New Delhi slum during school hours is a sign of the effects of seven months of Covid-19 lockdown in India, a situation that, in many cases, will end up in school dropouts.

With some 250 million students, the official reopening of schools in India on Thursday was only on papers, as most of the states decided to extend the closure amid a continued spike in coronavirus cases in the second most-affected country, with more than 7 million infections. EFE-EPA