View of water bottles made with recycled materials in Mexico City on Sept. 4, 2019. The Mexican government is making a push to increase the use of recycled materials in producing packaging containers. EFE-EPA/Mario Guzman

The so-called "containers of the future," made from recycled materials, are being touted not only as an alternative and solution to packaging problems but also as the road to follow to alleviate environmental contamination by plastic waste resulting from mass production models.

"The containers of the future will allow (us) to try and reverse problems like polluting emissions and the excessive use of natural resources and energy," Florent Bouchonneu, the marketing development manager for the Dow petrochemical firm in Mexico, told EFE.