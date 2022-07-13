A giant tortoise on the grass in Puerto Ayora, a town in the central Galapagos Islands. A team of scientists recently monitored hundreds of giant tortoises introduced since 2015 on Santa Fe Island, part of Ecuador's Galapagos archipelago, in an effort to promote the re-population of those reptiles in areas where they had gone extinct. Ecuador's Environment Ministry said in a statement that those experts are affiliated with the Galapagos National Park, an organization tasked with safeguarding biodiversity on the archipelago, and the Galapagos Conservancy, a United States-based nonprofit dedicated to the protecting and restoring those islands. EFE/Daniela Brik

A team of scientists recently monitored hundreds of giant tortoises introduced since 2015 on Santa Fe Island, part of Ecuador's Galapagos archipelago, in an effort to promote the re-population of those reptiles in areas where they had gone extinct.

Ecuador's Environment Ministry said in a statement that those experts are affiliated with the Galapagos National Park, an organization tasked with safeguarding biodiversity on the archipelago, and the Galapagos Conservancy, a United States-based nonprofit dedicated to the protecting and restoring those islands.