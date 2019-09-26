A photograph provided by the Galapagos National Park that shows divers fitting a tracking device on the dorsal fin of a whale shark off Darwin Island, the northernmost islet of Ecuador's Galapagos Islands. EPA-EFE/Courtesy of Galapagos National Park

A team of scientists from four countries are conducting research on Ecuador's Galapagos Islands in an effort to unlock the mysteries of the world's largest fish: the whale shark.

During a 10-day visit earlier this month, the group of Ecuadorian, Spanish, American and English researchers gathered information off Darwin Island - the archipelago's northernmost islet - about the patterns of behavior and movement of the whale shark, a grayish fish with white spots that can grow up to 17 meters (56 feet) long and five meters wide (including its pectoral fins) and weigh between five and six tons.