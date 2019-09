The father of Indian nationalism, Mahatma Gandhi, sent a handwritten letter to the head of the Bombay Zionist Association, A.E. Shohet, on Sept. 1, 1939, the day World War II broke out, and which this Tuesday has been made public.

The note, recently discovered and written on the occasion of Jewish New Year (Rosh Hashana), can be viewed starting today on the website of the National Library of Israel.