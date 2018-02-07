Vehicles drive by garbage bags left on a sidewalk in Bogota, Colombia, Feb. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

Pedestrians walk in the middle of garbage bags in Bogota, Colombia, Feb. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

The mayor of the Colombian capital vowed on Wednesday to end a strike-related garbage crisis that has led to angry protests.

"It will take three days for the situation to be completely returned to normal," Enrique Peñalosa said on Twitter.