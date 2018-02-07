The mayor of the Colombian capital vowed on Wednesday to end a strike-related garbage crisis that has led to angry protests.
"It will take three days for the situation to be completely returned to normal," Enrique Peñalosa said on Twitter.
Pedestrians walk in the middle of garbage bags in Bogota, Colombia, Feb. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda
Pedestrians walk by garbage bags in Bogota, Colombia, Feb. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda
Pedestrians walk by garbage bags in Bogota, Colombia, Feb. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda
A city's worker cleans a street up in Bogota, Colombia, Feb. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda
Vehicles drive by garbage bags left on a sidewalk in Bogota, Colombia, Feb. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda
The mayor of the Colombian capital vowed on Wednesday to end a strike-related garbage crisis that has led to angry protests.
"It will take three days for the situation to be completely returned to normal," Enrique Peñalosa said on Twitter.