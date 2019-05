Mexican actor and director Gael Garcia Bernal poses for photographs at the Majestic Beach during the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, on May 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/ARNOLD JEROCKI

Mexican actor and director Gael Garcia Bernal said after his second feature film, "Chicuarotes," premiered earlier this week at the Cannes Film Festival that he is not motivated by applause in making movies but rather by a desire to create something transcendent.

The 40-year-old, who is also a movie producer, said in an interview with EFE that his goal is to "leave something written, something expressed."