An undated handout image shows unripe jackfruit with roti and pickles from the tasting menu of Restaurant Gaa in Bangkok, Thailand. EPA-EFE/HANDOUT/RESTAURANT GAA

An undated handout image shows a sweet betel leaf dipped in chocolate and fennel powder from the tasting menu of Restaurant Gaa in Bangkok, Thailand. EPA-EFE/HANDOUT/RESTAURANT GAA

Restaurant Gaa's Garima Arora during an interview at her restaurant in Bangkok, Thailand, July 10, 2019 (issued July 19, 2019). EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

Restaurant Gaa's Garima Arora during an interview at her restaurant in Bangkok, Thailand, July 10, 2019 (issued July 19, 2019). EFE-EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

At just 32 years of age, Garima Arora is a rising star on high cuisine's global stage. In the space of just four months, she became the first Indian female chef to earn a Michelin star and was awarded Asia’s Best Female Chef 2019 by The World’s 50 Best Restaurants.

Down a leafy street in downtown Bangkok sits her bright yellow three-story restaurant Gaa, where she combines local ingredients with Indian techniques to chase “something new and something different.”