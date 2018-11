A group of garment workers form a human chain in front of the National Press Club in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 24 November 2018, to commemorate the dead who died six years ago in Tazreen in a factory fire for lack of safety at work. EPA/MONIRUL ALAM

Rescue workers carry bodies downstairs following a devastating fire that ablaze Tazreen Fashions Limited garments factory at Nischintapur, Savar outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, 25 November 2012. EPA FILE/ABIR ABDULLAH

Garment workers protest in Bangladesh six years after deadly factory fire

Garment workers gathered in the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka on Saturday to remember over 100 colleagues who died in a factory fire six years ago, an epa-efe photojournalist reported.

A fire quickly spread through the nine-floor Tazreen Fashions factory on the outskirts of Dhaka on Nov. 24, 2012, trapping workers inside.