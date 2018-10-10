Chefs Jorge Breton (R) and Luis Arrufat (C) offer a lecture together with scientist Juan Carlos Arboleya (L) at the 20th edition of the San Sebastian Gastronomika congress in San Sebastián, Spain, Oct. 10, 2018. EFE-EPA/JUAN HERRERO

Chilean chef Rodolfo Guzmán at the 20th edition of the San Sebastian Gastronomika congress in San Sebastián, Spain, Oct. 10, 2018. EFE-EPA/JUAN HERRERO

Several chefs attend the 20th edition of the San Sebastian Gastronomika congress in San Sebastián, Spain, Oct. 10, 2018. EFE-EPA/JUAN HERRERO

Chef-cum-teachers from the Basque Culinary Center on Wednesday attended Gastronomika, the San Sebastian Gastronomy Congress, to revisit the road that led a Spanish gastronomic revolution which fascinated the rest of the world by resorting to novel techniques that modified textures, appearances or cooking methods.

Spain's "New Cuisine" revolution pointed to a complete breakaway from classic, traditional cooking by seeking a multisensory experience to willing gourmets by applying scientific methods to the realm of the kitchen.