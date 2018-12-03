Gay businesswomen Michele Nobre (l.) and Stephanye dos Santos (r.) get married on Nov. 24, 2018, instead of waiting longer as they had planned, out of fear of a reduction of LGBT rights in Brazil following the inauguration of President-elect Jair Bolsonaro. EFE-EPA/Sebastiao Moreira

Gay businesswomen Michele Nobre (r.) and Stephanye dos Santos (l.) get married on Nov. 24, 2018, instead of waiting longer as they had planned, out of fear of a reduction of LGBT rights in Brazil following the inauguration of President-elect Jair Bolsonaro. EFE-EPA/Sebastiao Moreira

After 15 years together, social networks manager Marcelo Serrano and designer Wellington Pereti decided to get married immediately instead of waiting until the end of 2019 as they had planned, out of fear of a reduction of LGBT rights in Brazil following the inauguration of President-elect Jair Bolsonaro.

"We've lived together for eight years, but we never made it official. We own a house, a car and a bank account together, and we can lose everything we've earned over these eight years," Wellington told EFE.