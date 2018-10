Photograph showing Honduran migrant Cesar Mejia during an interview with EFE in Huixtla, Mexico, Oct 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Pardo

Many Central American migrants making their way to the United States border are attempting to escape an array the multitude of ills scourging their home countries, including discrimination against LGBT people

"I'm escaping poverty, crime, discrimination and everything," Cesar, a 23-year-old gay man, told EFE. "There is no work or anything. No food. I think I've eaten more on this journey than back home."