Daniel Romalde in Havana's Clandestinas store on Aug. 13, 2018, shows a poster that translates as "I'm in favor of Cuban design: a very original family" - and allusion to the new constitution that will open the way to gay marriage on the island. EFE-EPA/Yander Zamora

Havana's Al Pirata coffee shop on Aug. 13, 2018, displays a poster that translates as "I'm in favor of Cuban design: a very original family" - and allusion to the new constitution that will open the way to gay marriage on the island. EFE-EPA/Yander Zamora

Havana's Al Pirata coffee shop on Aug. 13, 2018, displays a poster that translates as "I'm in favor of Cuban design: a very original family" - and allusion to the new constitution that will open the way to gay marriage on the island. EFE-EPA/Yander Zamora

Without massive rallies but with a lot of passion, LGTBI activists in Cuba use fashion design, social networks and photos of symbolic weddings in the landmark Plaza de la Revolucion in order to raise awareness about the new constitution that will open the way to gay marriage on the island.

Though activists defending the rights of this community have been working for over a decade - with sometimes more, sometimes less government support - their projects notably increased after the contents of a draft of the new Magna Carta became known, and which will be debated starting this Monday in a three-month referendum process.