A US gay pastor Joseph Tolton (C) gets emotional as he gives a sermon during a Sunday service at Cosmopolitan Affirming Church in Nairobi, Kenya, Feb. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAI KUROKAWA

Women hold each other's hand as they pray during a Sunday service at Cosmopolitan Affirming Church in Nairobi, Kenya, Feb. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAI KUROKAWA

Ahead of a High Court ruling expected later this week that could pave the way for the decriminalization of same-sex relations in Kenya, a gay pastor who leads a predominantly lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender congregation in Nairobi is optimistic, an epa-efe photojournalist reported Tuesday.

The Cosmopolitan Affirming Church in the Kenyan capital opened its doors six years ago to provide a safe space for LGBT community members of faith who had been excluded from attending services at other churches, where they could not be open about their sexual orientations nor be themselves.