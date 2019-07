Photo taken on July 2, 2019, of Rio and Eduardo, a same-sex penguin couple at the San Francisco Zoo in California, where they have brought up three penguin chicks together and have become exemplary parents within the brood. EFE-EPA/ Marc Arcas

Rio and Eduardo are a same-sex penguin couple at the San Francisco Zoo in California, where they have brought up three penguin chicks together and have become exemplary parents within the brood, their caretaker Eva Solano told EFE.

Living on Penguin Island in the California park are several dozen Magellanic penguins - a near-threatened species that nests in Patagonia - and it is not unusual, as zookeepers have noticed over the years, to see them form same-sex couples.