Palestinians slaughter sacrificial animals on the first day of Eid al Adha in Gaza City, Aug. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/HAITHAM IMAD

Palestinians visit the grave of their relatives at the cemetery on the first day of Eid al Adha in Gaza City, Aug. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/HAITHAM IMAD

A soldier stands guard as Palestinians attend prayer on the first day of Eid al Adha in Gaza City, Aug. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/HAITHAM IMAD

Palestinians attend prayer on the first day of Eid al Adha in Gaza City, Aug. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/HAITHAM IMAD

Hamas top leader Shiekh Ismail Haniyeh leads prayer on the first day of Eid al Adha in Gaza City, Aug. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/HAITHAM IMAD

Palestinian Muslims in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday celebrated the first day of Eid al-Adha, the four-day Feast of the Sacrifice that marks the end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage season to Mecca, as documented by an efe-epa photojournalist.

Palestinians in Gaza, like millions of Muslims worldwide, took part in mass outdoor prayers in the early morning and slaughtered sheep and cows for both personal consumption and to distribute as charity to needy families.