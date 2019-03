Italian medical student Riccardo Corradini sits on stairs at the Islamic University in the Gaza Strip, Mar. 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/Mohamed Ibrahim

An Italian man has become the first student in the world to get an Erasmus Mundus scholarship in the Gaza Strip, where Israel has imposed a land, sea and air blockade for almost 12 years.

Riccardo Corradini, a sixth-year medical student, comes from the northern Italian city of Trentino and is now considered as the first international student to be hosted at Gaza's Islamic University as part of the student exchange program.