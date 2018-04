US actress Natalie Portman arrives for the premiere of 'Planetarium' at the 73rd annual Venice International Film Festival, in Venice, Italy, Sept. 8, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/CLAUDIO ONORATI

The Genesis Prize Foundation announced on Thursday it was canceling its award ceremony in Israel after actress and recipient Natalie Portman said she will not attend due to "recent events."

A spokesperson for Portman, who was born in Jerusalem in 1981, said that "recent events in Israel have been extremely distressing to her and she does not feel comfortable participating in any public events in Israel."